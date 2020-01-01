Poly re-opens January 20 after inferno

Management of the Polytechnic has announced it is going to re-open the college after it closed following a fire that razed down one of its hostels months ago.

The fire which was reportedly as a result of Malawi police thrown teargas canisters had—apart from having the Nyika Hostel torched—students’ property vanquished.

And in a statement dated December 31 2019, which Nyasa Times has seen, the College informs “all students that the College shall re-open on Monday 20th January, 2020.”

According to the statement, re-opening of the college is result of the quick response from the Malawi Government through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs.

“The government has provided funds that will assist in alleviating accommodation issues,” reads the press release.

It adds: “However, realizing that the affected students still need support, well wishes are still encouraged to support them in any form through the Office of the Dean of Students.”

