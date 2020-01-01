Yapoma Group build woman with mental illness new home in Karonga: Imprignated by wicked man

Yapoma Group, a company owned by Ireland-based Malawian Vincent Matupi, is ending the year with a project which, once completed, will ensure that a struggling Karonga woman with mental disorder gets a modern, brick, iron-roofed house.

The woman, Mary Nyaphiri, has been—with her three children—living in a shack that made her a ridicule in Mwenilondo, the lakeshore district’s central constituency, whose parliamentarian is Dr. Cornelius Mwalwanda.

Apparently, Nyasa Times has learnt that the woman was impregnated by some “unscrupulous” and “insensitive man” who took advantage of her condition.

In an interview with Nyasa Times after he posted pictures of developments being taken so far, Matupi said he wished more people would do the same in helping alleviate the poverty of others.

“We [Yapoma Group] gathered of what she was going through tips from some concerned citizens who had met with her in Karonga, and we immediately decided that we should do something. Actually the whole idea came from my Facebook post after my sister sent me a message that I help the lady.

“Before this Naphiri had no land of her own. We have managed to get some land just beside her house. Our team has started ground work and delivery of materials. By the end of the first day [December 31] we have completed the foundation and we expect to complete the construction of the two bedroomed house in two weeks or so,” said Matupi whose company is registered both under the laws of Malawi and Ireland.

According to Matupi, it is imperative that as citizens we aid each other even with the littlest resources we get.

“Now, this woman has three children and was living in something one can’t even imagine. She didn’t know even when to get the next meal. Her children could not even make it to school, and she resorted to being a common beggar. Yet, there are some of us who are wasting what our friends need every minute,” said Matupi.

He has since continued to thank individuals and businesses that continue to be part of the project saying that as a Group they are most grateful.

“I thank individuals including Father Robert Songa in Germany, Moses Mwakisalu, P &B Construction CEO Kondwani Nkhata and all the well wishers in Karonga and Mzuzu,” said Matupi.

