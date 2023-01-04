Pop Young enters the music scene with delight, promises a thrilling 2023 

His songs are probably the most trending so far in Malawi and the youngster is slowly catching the public’s interest with his debut singles, Story, Night and Day and Lock, but particularly, an electrifying smash hit titled, Mesa.

Nyasa Times equally got interested and reached out to the 19 year old award winning young musician from Mzuzu, real name Vitumbiko Chisoni who shared his aspirations for the year and the music journey so far.

“I think everything is happening too fast for me. Few weeks ago, I was just a normal kid trying to breakthrough having tried for some years, but now even when I go out I have people coming to me and asking if indeed I am the one they have watched in the videos, I just thank God it is happening,” he said when we tried to understand how he is copying with buzz.

According to Pop Young, he recorded his first song, Ndikusowa in 2016 and that’s when the interest developed for him to actually make more music.

“Ndakusowa set a tone for me, it got everything going. It might not have been the song to breakthrough, but I remember friends and family encouraging me to keep on and told me I had the talent and that someday I might get lucky and go out there, since then, I kept on making music and sharing with people around, sending some to radios, but you know how it is in Malawi, you need to be someone or know someone to actually get recognized, so it hasn’t been easy,” he explained.

What went down for the artist to get the current buzz which has seen the artist’s song getting plays in clubs, weddings and many other places? Pop Young explains.

“Well, I have been putting up more content, but again, you have to be a manager, promoter and everything yourself. Last year I released few videos, curtain raised for Music Concerts in Mzuzu, shout out to Piksy for having me at his launch. My song, Story got nominated and won at Mzuzu Music Awards. And then, there is Mikozi, Makosana, Mafumu, Kelvin Sulugwe and a number of people who have been sharing my music, things just boomed and here you are, to my surprise, getting an interview with the great Nyasa Times.”

With several role models in the entertainment industry, Pop Young aspires to thrive in music business and be recognised beyond borders.

“Of course, to make it in music this side, Mzuzu, is an uphill struggle. We work hard, day and night, but it’s not easy. People expect nothing serious from us here. Nevertheless, the coming of initiatives like Mzuzu Music Awards has helped us and I am hoping to present my art at national level. I am glad the doors seem to be opening up and I am talking to a lot of people who wish to help push my art and put it up there. I can’t thank everyone enough, but thank you.”

The young artist also explained that he is currently working on Mesa video with his friend, Director Toney and also mentioned of more studio sessions with his producer Nator21

