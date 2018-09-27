Porn scandal at Malawi’s Raiply: ‘Girls recruited to do sex videos’

It is not just timber business at one of Malawi’s most successful company Raiply in northern region’s Mzimba district because as Nyasa Times has established there is a proliferation of a pornography business perpetrated by some staff members there.

Meher Prasad, the factory manager, who has been in the country for more than ten years is said to have been into the pornography business, and the situation has affected the way people are recruited into the factory.

According to a source who confided to Nyasa Times, Prasad has repeatedly been caught editing pornographic videos in the confines of his office.

Sexual abuse

We have learnt that people, especially girls, are recruited not necessarily to work for the timber factory but to act in pornography movies.

“Because of scarcity of jobs, most girls have no choice. He [Prasad] recruits them so that they act in his movies,” said our source.

Nyasa Times was told that there is no fixed price for the girls but that they get hefty benefits once they comply with what Prasad wants.

“The man has spoiled a number of marriages at the factory all because of his ambition to further his business. He influenced the dismissal of a Banda, husband to Wezi, so that he could get Wezi for his business,” Nyasa Times source at Raiply said.

Wezi has become one of the most powerful employees at Raiply to the extent that she fires without going through the administration department.

How it works

Once the girls are hired they first work at Prasad’s house before getting full employment at the factory.

“Unfortunately, instead of being assisted by [Thomas] Oommen, the chief executive officer (CEO), he, too, is into a similar scam of chasing girls,” said our source.

Apparently, Wezi was fired by Oommen because she could not stand the two bosses at the same time.

Wezi was fired, and, according to our source Prasad is helping out her battle in court so that she gets compensated.

Police quiet

Three years ago Prasad was reported to Chikangawa police but nothing happened.

“These people are multimillionaires. They lord over almost everyone including the police,” our source said.

Both Krish Das—the new CEO—and Prasad refused to comment on the allegations but merely hinted that the allegations were a smear campaign by a former senior staff whose contract the company did not renew.

