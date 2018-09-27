Malawi ministers contradict on school tuition fee abolition

Finance , Economic Planning and Development minister Goodall Gondwe has sharply contradicted his Education ministry counterpart Bright Msaka on who ordered the sudden abolition of tuition fees in secondary schools.
Gondwe told the media on Thursday that it was the US government which ordered the abolition of the K1 500 tuition fee, K1 500 general purpose fund and K250 book fund in return for the construction of 230 secondary school across the country.
“The decision to abolish the tuition fees follows heavy investment by the US government of K6.6 billion to construct over 200 secondary schools across the country,” he said.
He said the US government gave a condition that the schools could only be constructed if the tuition fees were abolished to enable needy and vulnerable but deserving students continue with their education without any hindrance.
“People are just policitising this issue, it is not the government decision although we had it in our 2014 manifesto,” he said.
He said the government was failing to implement the campaign promise because of lack of funds.
However, this week, Msaka said that President Peter Mutharika had ordered the abolition of the fees.
He said it is the wish of Mutharika to see each deserving student in secondary school.
But Irish ambassador to Malawi Gerald Cunningham said the decision to abolish the fees will have huge negative effect on the quality of education in secondary schools.
Apumbwa bodza lokhalokha basi palibe chomwe amanenapo choona koma kuli chuna bodza
These fools! you don’t know who to believe anymore, total chaos in this administration!!! the right hand has no idea what the left hand is doing, can’t govern like that!
Gondwe and Msaka are both not telling the truth. It really would be interesting to hear from the US that indeed they demanded the abolishment of secondary school fees as pre-condition for construction of schools. It just doesn’t sound sensible coming from the US government. Once gain, this is the left hand not talking to right hand which has characterised the DPP-led government. Theres no coherence of policies and strategy. Anthu awa atipha chaka chino
Machitidwe ake a zimenezi tikuwadzIwa ndi ifeyo
Koma kumeneko!!! Izi nde zoonaizi chilichonse Auther peter Muthalika………mukapempha nenani atithandiza ndi awooooo…You politisize everything as if your peter takes money from his pocket vindere vyakufikapo. Kuchikamwa kwakukulu ngatii……
lol now was the US not after UTM plans kikikiki whatever the truth of the matter is your clueless and doing it for political reasons and its backfiring cause its ill planned and this will have an impact on the quality of education, future of the students cause soon or later when you fail to fund these school you will restart demanding the monies and thus too bad for the parents who will relax and not budget for such. Shame on you pocketing taxpayers money and playing with the livelihood of poor people! From nandodo to fees while you eating… Read more »