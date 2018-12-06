Portmortem shows university student ‘brutally strangled’

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) first year student who was reported to have committed suicide on Tuesday by hanging in a tree had his neck brutally strangled raising suspicion that he could have been killed, Nyasa Times understand.

Police has identified the deceased as Omega Kadammanja, 21.

According to Lilongwe Police Station spokesman Kingsley Dandaula, the student was discovered hanging in a tree by community members who informed police.

Police officers visited the scene and took the body to Kamuzu Central Hospital where a post-mortem established that death was due to suffocation.

According to Luanar students who have seen the post-mortem results, there are indications that the deceased neck was twisted and was later hanged so that it could show as if he had hanged himself.

A bottle containing poison was also found in his pocket which could have been deliberately put in there by his assailants to make people believe that he also wanted to consume the poison.

The reason that could led ti the student to be killed is known known as police are investigating.

According to Luanar’s Student Union President, Tennesse Chirambo, the deceased was under 33rd Agriculture Efucation intake.

Kadammanje came from Chimwaza Village, Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa.

