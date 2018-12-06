Portmortem shows university student ‘brutally strangled’

December 6, 2018

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) first year student who was reported to have  committed suicide on Tuesday by hanging in a  tree had his neck brutally strangled  raising suspicion that he could have been killed, Nyasa Times understand.

Omega was found hanging in the forest

Police has identified the deceased as Omega Kadammanja, 21.

According to Lilongwe Police Station spokesman Kingsley Dandaula,  the student was discovered hanging in a tree by community members who informed police.

Police officers  visited the scene and took the body to Kamuzu Central Hospital where a post-mortem established that death was due to suffocation.

According  to Luanar students who have seen the post-mortem results,  there are indications that the deceased  neck was twisted and was later hanged so that it could show as if he had hanged himself.

A bottle containing poison was also found in his pocket which  could have been deliberately put in there by his assailants to make people believe that he also wanted to consume the poison.

The reason that could led ti the student to be killed  is known known as police are investigating.

According to Luanar’s Student Union President, Tennesse Chirambo, the deceased was under 33rd Agriculture Efucation intake.

Kadammanje came from Chimwaza Village, Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa.

Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

Nyasatimes you have to be sensitive and ethical in the way you report you news. I am sure it is possible to tell this story without showing the picture of a man hanging on a tree.

47 minutes ago
zondeni
Guest
zondeni

very bad

1 hour ago

