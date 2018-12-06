Black Missionaries , Fredokiss and ‘Soldier’ set for Carlsberg Beerfest  show at Lilongwe Golf Club

People from Lilongwe should expect fun from Friday to Sunday as Black Missionaries together with several musicians are expected to perform at Lilongwe Golf Club to mark the 50 Years of Carlsberg Celebration Beerfest.

According to Castle Malawi Senior Brands Manager Alcoholic Beverages, Widdey Nsona,they are ready to host and entertain their consumers while they enjoy their products.

“We are anticipating over 5000 consumers and we will be readily stocked with various products Castel produces including the iconic Carlsberg Green, Chill and the new Booster Cider,” he said.

Nsona also added that they have lined up a number of artist who will entertain fans apart from the fashion show which they have also organized.

For instance, some of the artists to perfume include, Fredokiss, Black Missionaries, Lucius Banda, Patience Namadingo, Lulu and many others during the festival.

“ Other activities our consumers should look forward to include the fashion show, sports, games, cultural dances, fine arts and craft displays,”

Nsona added, “We are launching the festive season and closing the year with one of the most anticipated events this year. We are confident that this year’s Beerfest will be bigger and better than last year.”

Apart from beer, there will also be a variety of food being sold at the festival. The food will range from local to various foreign cuisines.

On beer prices, Nsona said their current recommended retail price for Carlsberg Green, Special and Stout 330mls is K700 but this price will be reduced to K600 at the Beerfest.

Consumers will also get one free beer at the entrance.

On Kids corner, he said they will have their time to have fun on Sunday, where they will be a dedicated zone called the Kids Corner which will provide exciting fun and games for them.

“This zone will have non-alcoholic beverages such as Sobo, Fanta, World Cola and many others.We have also prioritized on safety; security, the fire brigade and paramedics will be available on site for the entire 3 days,” said Nsona.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :