Powerhouse Church’s 2023 financial empowerment summit scheduled for Jan. 7 in Blantyre

Powerhouse International Church says all is set for its 2023 Financial Summit to be held in BICC Hall at Golden Peacock along the Masauko Chipembere Highway in Blantyre.

The church’s founder Reverend Clement Nkhoma said the summit will take place on January 7 and aims to educate ,challenge and empower participants in financial matters.

“We want to inspire people to dream big and sensitise them in the area of manufacturing products. The summit will also train participants in business startup, civic education and right and fight against corruption,” he said.

Nkhoma said the church believes that apart from preparing the congregation to go to heaven, it has a responsibility to train and develop the people in leadership and personal finances, development and economic empowerment through provision of the right training.

He disclosed that the first business summit was done in 2019. However, the church failed to hold the second edition due to Covid-19.

“It has not been easy to hold the second edition; hence, this time around we believe its very important time as people are starting a New Year. It means the training will give the people a better launching,” he said.

What is the objective of the summit?

Nkhoma said BICC was chosen because it is at the centre of Blantyre and Limbe where the church conducts its Sunday and midweek services.

“We believe that the place will be full because we are actively making people aware of the event through social media and other media houses,” he said.

