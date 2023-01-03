CCJP punches holes on Chakwera’s New Year national address

Officials from Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) are describing as ‘missed opportunity of giving hope to Malawians’ President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s New Year address to the nation he delivered on Sunday.

In his address, Chakwera among other things said he would hire a lean cabinet whose focus will be on delivery.

Boniface Chibwana, National Coordinator CCJP said Chakwera missed an opportunity of giving hope and directions to Malawians who are losing trust in the current leadership.

According to Chibwana, Chakwera was supposed to be proactive rather than reactive and be on top of issues currently rocking people in the country.

Chibwana said people want actions rather than what he terms as rhetoric promises from the president.

