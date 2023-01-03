Civil servants threaten strike January 9

January 3, 2023
Government operations will be disrupted from January 9 as civil servants are due to go on strike to, among others, force government give them salary increase due to escalating cost of living.

Madalitso Njolomole
According to a letter by the Civil Servants Trade Union addressed to the chairperson of government negotiating team, civil servants are planning to hold national wide strike from 9 January until the grievances have been resolved.
The letter has been jointly signed by Madalitso Njolomole, secretary general for CSTU and Teachers Union of Malawi general secretary, Charles Kumchenga.
 Njolomole said the strike follows failure by government to increase salaries for civil servants despite a series of engagement over the matter which followed concern of economic hardships facing the nation.
There has not been any immediate comment from government.

