PP appoints M’balaka as new chairperson for South

People’s Party (PP) has appointed Ali M’balaka as provincial chairpeson for the southern region replacing the late Issac Nyakamera died on 15 November this year.

Nyasa Times understands PP president Joyce Banda met members of the party from Southern Region to console them about the death of Nyakamera and also choose acting chairpeson for the South.

In an interview, PP’s Secretary general Ibrahim Matola confirmed about the appointment of M’balaka.

“Yes it is true that honorable M’balaka is our new provincial chairpeson after he went unopposed at a meeting which was held on Monday and we are optimistic that he will take the party to the greatest height with the help of our president and all the members,” said Matola.

Adding that “M’balaka is a hard working man and the plan which our party has effective 2020 we will revamp and keep the base fresh.”

During the May 21 tripartite elections PP joined forces with Malawi Congress Party on presidency after it’s leader Banda endorsed Chakwera.

Chakwera and his UTM counterpart Saulos Chilima are currently waiting for the judgment from the constitution court where they went to seek nullification of the elections results over the irregularities which they think affected the results which MEC used in declaring DPP’s Peter Mutharika as a winner.

