Chase refugees back to their camps – Immigration

Deputy commissioner of immigration who is also chief passport officer, Annie Kaonga has asked immigration officers to use appropriate laws to send back to refugee camps all refugees who are staying outside their camps illegally.

Kaonga said this on during a Christmas party which the eastern region office organised at La Raviera resort in Mangochi.

The deputy commissioner’s sentiments are coming at a time when many citizens are complaining that some refugees have encroached remote areas and have grabbed business from the local business people.

According to Kaonga refugees should be in their camps and not live outside that territory.

“Let us make sure that illegal refugees are sent back to their camps so that they should not be at conflict with the local business people,” said Kaonga.

She also revealed that on 30 December this year Electronic passport will roll out and that Malawi will be connected international.

Estern Regional Immigration Officer Vivian Kasambo hailed his staff for working tirelessly in serving the people.

“I am proud of everyone here because we are a team of hardworkers and we are serving the people well in line with the vision of our department, let us continue with this kind of spirit as we are bouncing back in 2020,” said Kasambo.

He requested the deputy commissioner to plead for a car to her superiors which will be channeled to Nayuchi boarded for easy patrolling and monitoring immigrants at the boarder.

