Teachers deleted from payroll told to submit their IDs

Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST) has urged teachers who were delered on the payroll to submit details of their national identification (ID) cards before December 30 201 in order to access their salary.

Thousands of civil servants – including teachers- were removed from government payroll on December 19 for failing to submit details of their ID cards.

In a statement dated December 25 signed by MoEST Principal Secretary Justice Saidi, he appeals to primary school teachers who have not submitted their ID details to do so at District Education and Division Managers before December 30. so that they are added back into the system.

Saidi said the process is aimed at reading teachers who missed December 20 2019 salaries “so that they are able to receive the their salaries.”

It was revealed that, 99 primary school teachers in Blantyre City were omitted from the payroll for September while, 20 teachers from Thyolo Secondary School were also left out.

Meanwhile, Teachers Union of Malawi secretary general Charles Kumchenga said the decision came at a wrong time. warned that the teachers would down their tools and hold nationwide demonstrations in January if their colleagues do not get December salaries.

