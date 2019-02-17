PP fails to field candidates in Salima

Former ruling People’s Party (PP) will not feature any parliamentary or local council candidate in Salima in the forthcoming tripartite elections as no candidate in the district has declared interest to run on its ticket.

Constituency Returning Officers (CROs) in the district indicated on Wednesday that no-one in the district submitted nomination forms to represent the party in the May 21 polls.

Another former ruling party, United Democratic Front (UDF) has had a poor showing as it will feature parliamentary candidates in two out of five constituencies and local council candidates in six out of 10 wards in the district.

Ironically, UDF used to sweep up to three constituencies when it was in power.

On the other hand PP managed to win two parliamentary seats and two local council seats in the district during 2014 tripartite polls although the Members of Parliament (MPs) and the councilors later defected to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga declined to comment on the matter referring it to the party Secretary General whose phone could not be reached despite several attempts.

PP Spokesperson, Ackson Kalaile Banda said he was not aware of the situation in Salima as he had not yet received data on the number of candidates the party is featuring.

“I am not sure about Salima as I am yet to receive all the data and it will be difficult for me to comment as to how many candidates we have featured,” he said.

Only DPP, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM have managed to fill candidates in all the constituencies and wards

