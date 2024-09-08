PP heading in the right direction? Exciting leadership appointments the party’s convention

In a delightful turn of events at the People’s Party convention held in Lilongwe, a new set of leaders has been elected unopposed, bringing fresh energy and enthusiasm to the party’s helm. The convention marked a moment of unity and optimism as the party’s members rallied behind their chosen leaders.

Leading the charge is Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda, who has been unanimously elected as the President of the People’s Party. Her renowned leadership and commitment to progress are expected to guide the party through a new era of growth and development.

Ephraim Chibvunde takes on the role of First Vice President, while Lawrence Bisika and Peter Kamange will serve as Vice Presidents for the Eastern and Central Regions, respectively. This regional representation aims to strengthen the party’s grassroots connections across Malawi.

The convention also saw the appointment of Ben Chikhame as Secretary General and Noah Chimpeni as Treasurer General, roles crucial for the party’s administrative and financial management.

Beatrice Mwale has been named Director of Women, promising to champion gender equality and empower women within the party and beyond. Aubrey Harare will lead as the Director of Youth, focusing on engaging and inspiring the younger generation.

The economic vision of the party will be steered by Vincent Chirwa as Director of Economic Affairs, while Dr. James Munthali takes on the role of Director of Strategy to navigate the party’s strategic goals.

Andekuche Chanthunya will oversee the Director of Elections position, ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process. Aaron Kisebe has been appointed as Director of Legal Affairs, safeguarding the party’s compliance with legal frameworks.

Cliff Kondowe, as Director of Campaign, will spearhead the party’s outreach efforts, and Edith Kachale Banda will serve as Director of International Relations, representing the People’s Party on the global stage.

These appointments reflect a harmonious and forward-thinking approach, setting the stage for an exciting chapter in the People’s Party’s journey. With this dedicated team at the helm, the party is poised to make significant strides in its mission and vision for the future.

