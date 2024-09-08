UTM Presidential hopeful Kabambe urges Malawi’s youth to embrace technology

In a passionate address at the 2024 Youth Rally for the CCAP Blantyre Synod in Chiradzulu, UTM presidential hopeful Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has called on Malawi’s youth to leverage the power of technology to rejuvenate the nation’s economy. Speaking on Saturday, Dr. Kabambe highlighted the pressing need for innovation and job creation as pivotal factors in driving economic progress.

Dr. Kabambe, a former Reserve Bank governor, underscored that Malawi has long depended on traditional crops such as maize, tobacco, and tea. He argued that the global landscape has evolved significantly over the past 200 years, and it is time for Malawi to adapt and explore new opportunities in technology.

“For over 200 years, Malawi has relied on traditional crops like maize, tobacco, and tea. But the world has moved on. We must think differently and explore new opportunities in technology,” Dr. Kabambe asserted. He emphasized that embracing technological advancements is crucial for the country’s economic growth and for creating new job opportunities for the younger generation.

The rally, themed “Youth Born With Christ Identify,” was designed to empower young people both spiritually and economically. Dr. Kabambe’s call to action resonated with the event’s goal of inspiring youth to take charge of their future and contribute to national development through innovative approaches.

As Malawi faces economic challenges, Dr. Kabambe’s vision for a technology-driven economic strategy offers a hopeful path forward. His message at the rally serves as a powerful reminder of the potential for technology to drive progress and create a more dynamic and resilient economy.

