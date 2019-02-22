PP welcomes defectors from DPP, UTM at Neno: ‘Joyce Banda has pro-poor policies for Malawi’

People’s Party (PP) vice president for the south, Ephraim Chibvunde has told a rally in Neno that the party’s leader Joyce Banda has solutions to the challenges Malawi is facing as she will push pro-poor policies.

Speaking during a political meeting at Neno, Chibvunde said if Joyce Banda is elected in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, her government would bring rural community rransformation with the establishment of ‘Smart Villages’.

“There will be an establishment of villages that has all the facilities that will enable the communities live decent lives. A typical village will be transformed with our chiefs as the champion of the program,” he said.

Chibvunde said just as Banda succeffsully rolled out the safe motherhood program between 2012-14 when she was State President, that saw the achievement of 30% reduction in maternal mortality, the ‘Smart Villages’ with be successful in her phase two agenda.

On agriculture, he said the PP will implement a universal subsidy program to achieve food security and nutrition security.

He said the PP will also reestablish the input loan scheme to allow farmers get two bags a year that they would only pay back after harvest.

Chibvunde said PP will also ensure that Malawian farmers get better prices for their prices.

“The PP will ensure that ADMARC regain its lost glory that was there when Dr Jerry Jana was CEO,” he said.

Jana is now Banda’s runningmate.

At the rally 156 ruling DPP member s and others from UTM Party defected to PP.

