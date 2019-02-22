Mwenifumbo says UDF partnership offers much hope to Aford than UTM 

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential running mate Frank Mwenifumbo is beckoning Alliance for Democracy (Aford) national executive committee (NEC) to endorse the partnership with UDF, saying it offers much hope.

The Aford’s Karonga central legislator was picked as running mate for Atupele Muluzi yet Aford had already agreed partnership with UTM presidential candidate Saulos Chilima.

However, Mwenifumbo claimed the UTM-Aford alliance does not exist as the parties have not signed any agreement while UDF partnership offers Aford much hope as Aford is having a real deal with the runningmate and power sharing.

“Aford and our support base in the north will benefit more with UDF partnership because we will have the vice presidency and big say and control,” he said.

“I want my fellow Aford NEC members to u support the UDF partnership because it is the only one that we have a big share and is binding,” said Mwenifumbo.

Aford president Enoch Chihana said Mwenifumbo should not bring confusion to the party.

