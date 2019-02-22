Mwenifumbo says UDF partnership offers much hope to Aford than UTM 

February 22, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential running mate Frank Mwenifumbo is beckoning Alliance for Democracy (Aford) national executive committee (NEC) to endorse the partnership with UDF, saying it offers much hope.

Mwenifumbo( left) with Atupele Muluzi (c) and UDF’s secretary general Kandi Padambo

The Aford’s Karonga central legislator was picked as running mate for Atupele Muluzi yet Aford had already agreed partnership with UTM presidential candidate Saulos Chilima.

However, Mwenifumbo claimed the UTM-Aford alliance does not exist as the parties have not signed any agreement while UDF partnership offers Aford much hope  as Aford is having a real deal with the runningmate and power sharing.

“Aford and our support base in the north will benefit more with UDF partnership because we will have the vice presidency and big say and control,” he said.

“I want my fellow Aford NEC members to u support the UDF partnership because it is the only one that we have a big share and is binding,” said Mwenifumbo.

Aford president Enoch Chihana said Mwenifumbo should not bring confusion to the party.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Muswahili Mambo Sana Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Muswahili Mambo Sana
Guest
Muswahili Mambo Sana

Kutha nzeru bambo inu , iwalani zandale, munalemera chifukwa cha katangale , chuma chachoncho chiribe tsogolo.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes

More From web