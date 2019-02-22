Hill climbers honour Martyrs Day with sand dunes challenge

As different walks of Malawians sombly come together to commemorate those who have died for the freedoms Malawi is enjoying today, the Hill Climbing Club (HCC) will be walking, running, and surmounting sand dunes in Salima as a way of honouring their great sacrifices.

HCC interim spokesperson, M’theto Lungu, told Nyasa Times that for one to sacrifice their life on behalf of others, including people they do not know and have never seen, it’s not a simple matter.

“Martyrdom cannot be taken for granted. What our brothers and sisters have done at various stages of our country’s existenw, to fight for what is rightfully for all Malawians, should not be taken for granted.

These are people who put their interests aside and rose up – against pain and personal luxury – to act and even die for what we are all enjoying today,” he said.

“On 3rd March, therefore, as a fitness and healthy living club, we have decided that we should honour these selfless Malawians by braving hit distances and steep sand hills as a show if respect. HCC believes that only fit and mentally stable and healthy minded people can be the light to the collective oneness of our nation, and achieve greater socio-economic national gains.

Lazy minds retard development. Lazy bodies frustrate united action to a country’s achievements and greatness.”

Organised with the support of Parachute Battalion of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) as a civil military relations activity, which also helps bonds and respect between the uniformed and non-uniformed civilians, the HCC Walk, Run n’ Dunes Martyrs Day Challenge will start from Parachute Battalion Officers Mess from 6am and proceed to Mafco turnoff, past Zitsulo and Mafco main gate, before coming to the sand dunes.

“We envisage participants to climb the sand dunes from the front and descend down at the beach for at least not more than ten times. There will be motivators and first aiders to ensure that everybody achieves their exercise dreams.

At HCC, everybody is a winner and we ensure everybody enjoys the participation,” explained Lungu.

HCC motto is “Tone That Muscle” and core objective is to motivate, engage, and encourage everybody to undertake any type of sports that helps enrich the mind, body and soul.

“Despite that our main activity is hill Climbing and hiking, we also encourage any forms of fitness exercise be it indoor, outdoor, or adventurous. We want to fight non communicable diseases that are rife today, most of which may be avoided by building healthier bodies and minds through exercise.”

HCC will also elect office bearers and setup up an annual plan during the event.

The club has in the past one year of it’s existence hiked Senga Hill in Salima for five times, challenged Khwekhwelere escarpments twice, and defeated the Salima partial ‘chingerengere’ (circuit and sand dunes. Other side activities include Kaunda to Likuni round about morning runs, Kaunda to Bunda turnoff walk n runs, fitness boot camps, and individual fitness engagements.

HCC has a WhatsApp group with over 200 members mostly in Malawi but also in the United Kingdom, DRC, Botswana, Somalia, Asia, and the the USA syncrinisig their efforts and providing technical advise to each other.

Participation fee for the forthcoming activity is K5,000 per head void of transport and refreshments – which are affordably available at the Parachute Battalion Officers Mess. HCC tshirts and caps are also available for corporate identify.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :