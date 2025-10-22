PPDA Cracks the Whip: Mata Butchery, NTK Investments, DMC Consultants, AG Auto Services, and Frapat Investment Blacklisted Over Procurement Scandals

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) has struck hard against malpractice in public procurement, blacklisting five companies — Mata Butchery of Mzuzu, NTK Investments of Blantyre, DMC Investments and Consultants of Lilongwe, AG Auto Services, and Frapat Investment of Zomba — for violating the PPDA Act No. 7 of 2025.

In a notice published in the local press, PPDA announced that the five suppliers, along with their directors, have been debarred from participating in any public procurement activities for periods ranging from six to sixty months, depending on the severity of their violations.

NTK Investments, based in Blantyre, has been handed the longest suspension of 48 months for contravening Section 79(2)(h) of the PPDA Act, a clause that deals with fraudulent or unethical conduct in the bidding process.

Mata Butchery of Mzuzu — known for its frequent supply contracts to public institutions — has been hit with the toughest penalty: 60 months of debarment for violating Section 78(1)(b) of the Act, which addresses misrepresentation and failure to perform contractual obligations.

The other three companies — Frapat Investment, AG Auto Services, and DMC Investments and Consultants — have also fallen under PPDA’s disciplinary axe. Frapat Investment has been banned for 18 months, AG Auto Services for 24 months, while DMC Investments and Consultants faces a six-month suspension.

According to PPDA, the decision follows thorough investigations into procurement irregularities that undermined transparency and fairness in the tendering process. The Authority has directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to immediately enforce the ban and strike off the listed companies from their supplier databases.

“The listed companies and their directors are not eligible to participate in public procurement during the period of their debarment. However, the debarment does not apply retrospectively,” reads the PPDA notice.

The regulatory crackdown signals a tougher stance by PPDA under its renewed mandate to curb corruption and restore integrity in public procurement — a sector often plagued by inflated contracts, ghost suppliers, and political interference.

Analysts say the move could mark a turning point if the Authority maintains consistency and transparency in its enforcement. However, they caution that without broader reforms — including real-time publication of all government contracts and independent monitoring — rogue firms may still find backdoor access to public funds through proxy companies.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :