Govt Secondment of Chipenda at MBC as Acting Director General Sparks Debate Over Procedure

The government has appointed Mr. Arthur Chipenda as Acting Director General of the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) on secondment, following the suspension of Mr. George Kasakula. The announcement was made with immediate effect, and Chipenda, who currently serves as Director of Information in the Ministry of Information and Digitalisation, has already assumed his new role.

A long-serving civil servant, Chipenda brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the public service. He has served the Ministry of Information in various capacities and previously worked as spokesperson for the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC). Within government circles, he is widely regarded as a disciplined and experienced communicator with deep institutional knowledge of Malawi’s public information system.

However, Chipenda’s appointment has also reignited public discussion about how top positions at MBC are filled—particularly the post of Director General.

By law and established procedure, the position of MBC Director General is not a direct political appointment. When the position falls vacant, it is publicly advertised in the media, and eligible Malawians are invited to apply. Candidates then go through a formal interview and selection process, from which the most successful applicant is offered the position.

This recruitment process is intended to uphold merit, independence, and professionalism at the national broadcaster, ensuring that leadership at MBC is not influenced by political manoeuvring or executive interference. Observers note that the use of secondment—where an officer from another government department temporarily assumes the role—should ideally be a stop-gap measure, not a replacement for the official recruitment process.

Government insiders say Chipenda’s posting is meant to ensure continuity in MBC’s management as investigations involving Kasakula continue. Still, the decision has raised eyebrows among media governance advocates, who argue that such appointments risk undermining the independence of the national broadcaster if not handled transparently and in accordance with established procedures.

MBC, as the country’s public broadcaster, plays a crucial role in informing citizens, shaping public debate, and reflecting national values. Its leadership has often come under scrutiny for alleged political bias, especially during election periods. For that reason, many Malawians see the process of appointing its Director General as a litmus test for the government’s commitment to media freedom and good governance.

As Mr. Chipenda takes over the reins in an acting capacity, attention now turns to whether government will soon advertise the position and allow an open, competitive process to select a substantive Director General. The public will be watching closely—not just to see how MBC is run in the coming months, but also to gauge whether the administration remains committed to the principles of fairness, transparency, and institutional independence.

