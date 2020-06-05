Pregnant woman infected with Covid-19 as Malawi cases sours to 393

A pregnant woman is among 24 newly infected people with covid-19 in the country in the last 24 hours which has pushed the number of coronavirus cases to 393.

Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 co-chairperson Dr. John Phuka said the coronavirus positive woman is admitted to Kamuzu central hospital in Lilongwe.

It is not yet established whether a pregnant woman can pass on the virus to the unborn baby.

Phuka said of the 24 new cases, seven are from Nsanje, eight from Lilongwe, four from Dzaleka in Dowa, four from Dedza and one from Salima.

The steady rise of the covid-19 cases in the country has raised concern among parents whose children are supposed to be in class in July after schools were closed for three months as a preventive measure of the virus.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!