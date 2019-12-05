Presbyterian Church of Malawi organizes a youth ablaze

Young Adults Ministry of Presbyterian Church of Malawi (PCM) has organized a youth ablaze to take place on December 7, 2019 at PCM in Lilongwe, Area 33.

The aim of the event is to evangelize, inspire, encourage and speak life into the life of youth under the theme “Be a saviour of the world.”

In an interview, Vice Chairperson of Young Adults Ministry, Isaac Kalimba said that the youth ablaze would bring young people to Jesus Christ which would help them know the purpose of their lives which is showing God’s glory in whatever they do.

“The foremost purpose is for us to live our lives for the glory of God,” he said.

Kalimba said that the event would not disappoint as the gospel would help them open their eyes which would ultimately aid in achieving the purpose which they were made to fulfill on earth.

He advised young people to serve God while they are still energetic because when they old, they would not be vibrant anymore.

“I write to you young men, because you are strong, and the word of God lives in you, and you have overcome the evil one,” he quoted the scripture.

Chairperson of the Group, Timvane Chiwandira said that they have the deep conviction that Jesus is the only hope for the world so if young people know him deeply their lives would be transformed and they will be change agents for better in the world.

He said that they are exhorting young people to dream big with God, to inspire for exploits and positive, personal and world transformation.

“God is big, he makes people big, and likes working with young people to change the world,” Chiwandira said.

He said that they have created a platform where young people can exercise their gifts and talents and be able to inspire others.

“We are looking at inspiring young people for greatness but with the mind of Christ,” the Chair said.

Youth Adults Ministry has artists for youth ablaze such as, J-Smile, Maclem, Denbiazo,Cs,Sir Creedy, Echorino, God’s will dance crew and many more are set to grace the stage on that day.

The youth ablaze will start at 8am up to 4pm and it is for free.

