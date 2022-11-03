President Chakwera buys first poppy at K2m as he inaugurates 2022 Poppy Appeal Week

November 3, 2022 Watipaso Mzungu - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday inaugurated the 2022 Poppy Appeal Week with an appeal to Malawians to make generous contributions towards the Poppy Week.

President Chakwera, government officials and soldiers captured at Kamuzu Palace on Wednesday

Chakwera, who bought the first poppy at K2 million, said Poppy Week should act as a reminder to Malawians about the need not to take the peace they are enjoying for granted.

He has also paid homage to the soldier who died this week during training when a parachute failed to launch.

The Poppy Appeal Week is characterised by the selling and wearing of a remembrance poppy, an artificial flower that has been used since 1921 to commemorate military personnel who died in the First and Second World Wars.

