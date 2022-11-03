MyBucks advises customers to join Sizoni Yanga promotion

MyBucks Banking Corporation Malawi has advised its customers to join Sizoni Yanga promotion in their large numbers before it runs out on November 21, 2022.

Speaking on Wednesday during the fourth draw of the promotion which was held at MyBucks’s branch in Lilongwe old town, MyBucks Malawi Marketing and Customer Experience Manager, Linda Nkosi said that the promotion is still in progress and customers stand a chance to win various prizes.

“The promotion is still on and through the promotion, lucky customers stand a chance to win any of the following prizes: 5-days trip to Seychelles; a four plate gas cooker; 15m x 30m plot; MyBucks Branded T-Shirts; and shopping vouchers,” Nkosi said.

She added that apart from exciting customers with various prizes, the promotion also seeks to promote the saving culture among the customers.

She therefore urged customers who have not yet joined the promotion to join the promotion so that they should save their money while at the same time standing a chance to win various prizes which the promotion is offering.

“I just want to urge customers that have not yet entered into the promotion to participate in the promotion in their large numbers so that they should save a little something and also stand a chance to win the prizes that have been made for the promotion,” she said.

In order to qualify for the promotion MyBucks customers with savings account are supposed to deposit K50, 000 to their account and maintain it as a minimum account balance for a period of one month.

Similarly customers with current account are also supposed to deposit K50, 000 to their account and maintain it as a minimum account balance for a period of one month.

While those with fixed deposit account are supposed to deposit K100, 000 to their account and maintain it as a minimum account balance for a period of one month.

In the fourth draw of the promotion lucky customers went away with either MyBucks Branded T-Shirts or K20, 000 shopping vouchers.

MyBucks Banking Corporation Malawi launched Sizoni yanga promotion on June 21, 2022 and the promotion is expected to phase-out on November 21, 2022.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!