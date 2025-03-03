President Chakwera Directs Justice Minister to Pursue Compensation Claims from UK for Martyrs’ Families

In a profound gesture of justice and national remembrance, President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has directed the Minister of Justice to initiate the process of seeking compensation from the United Kingdom for families of the martyrs who lost their lives during Malawi’s struggle for independence on March 3, 1959.

Speaking at the 66th Martyrs Day Commemoration in Nkhata Bay, President Chakwera acknowledged the pain and suffering endured by families whose loved ones were killed during the brutal crackdown by British colonial forces. The President’s call marks a significant step towards achieving historical justice for those who paid the ultimate price for Malawi’s freedom.

“It is important that justice is served. The government will work closely with the Ministry of Justice to help the families of those who died in the struggle to pursue compensation from the British government. Without this, justice cannot be fully realized,” Chakwera said.

Chakwera’s directive comes at a time when many families of the fallen heroes continue to live in poverty, decades after the atrocities that claimed the lives of their relatives. The President emphasized that the pursuit of compensation is not only a matter of money but a moral obligation to honor the sacrifices made by the martyrs.

The call for compensation is part of a broader commitment by the Chakwera administration to reconcile Malawi’s painful history with the present. In his speech, the President expressed regret to the families for the pain they have endured and delivered a heartfelt apology on behalf of the nation.

“On behalf of all Malawians, I say to you: we are sorry, we are sorry, we are sorry. And we thank you for the sacrifices made by your loved ones, sacrifices that bought the freedom we enjoy today,” he said.

The President further underscored that the government has already begun the process of identifying all martyrs who lost their lives across the country, beyond the 61 known to have been killed in Nkhata Bay. This comprehensive approach aims to ensure that all affected families are included in the compensation claim.

Malawi’s push for reparations aligns with global movements where former colonies are demanding accountability from colonial powers. The United Kingdom has in recent years faced similar claims from Kenya’s Mau Mau veterans, who were eventually awarded compensation in 2013 for the atrocities they endured during British colonial rule.

As the nation reflects on the legacy of its martyrs, President Chakwera’s directive represents a bold step towards addressing historical injustices while inspiring the next generation to uphold the spirit of patriotism and national unity.

The Ministry of Justice is expected to engage with the UK government and legal experts in the coming weeks to map out the legal framework for the compensation claims.

The Martyrs Day Commemoration, held under the theme “The Martyrs: A Great Model of Patriotism,” served as both a solemn tribute to the nation’s heroes and a renewed call to preserve their legacy through justice and equitable development.

