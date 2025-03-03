FDH Bank Commits to Supporting the Mayor’s Trophy Annually

FDH Bank has reiterated its commitment to continue supporting the Mayor’s Trophy, an initiative aimed at discovering and nurturing hidden talents among young people across Malawi.

Speaking at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe during this year’s Mayor’s Trophy, FDH Bank Head of Operations Levi Nkunika expressed his satisfaction with the sponsorship’s impact, stating that it is vital for strengthening national teams and promoting youth sports development in the country.

“We are pleased with what we are seeing today. The youth are engaged in football and netball, keeping them away from negative activities. FDH Bank remains committed to providing financial support to youth sports for the betterment of football and netball in the country,” Nkunika said.

He also highlighted the bank’s broader sports development goals, mentioning that FDH Bank is not only sponsoring primary school sports but also supporting national teams. “We are also planning to extend our support to secondary school sports development nationwide,” Nkunika added.

Lilongwe City Mayor, Esther Sagawa, praised FDH Bank for its continued support in developing grassroots sports through the Mayor’s Trophy. She emphasized that the tournament plays a crucial role in identifying and nurturing young talent, fostering a competitive spirit, and promoting physical well-being.

“As a council, we are grateful for FDH Bank’s sponsorship over the past five years. This support helps us identify talent among the youth in Lilongwe and brings them together to share and showcase their abilities,” Mayor Sagawa said.

The Deputy Director in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mary Waya, also thanked FDH Bank for its role in grassroots sports development, urging other companies to follow suit in supporting sports initiatives across the country.

“As the government, we are committed to prioritizing talent identification programs that will help us spot talent at the grassroots, secondary school, and elite league levels for the benefit of our national football and netball teams,” Waya stated.

On match day, Kankodola Primary School’s netball team triumphed over Kaliyeka Primary School’s netball team with a 23-13 victory. In football, Chidzingwe L.E.A Primary School’s team won in a thrilling penalty shootout, defeating Chiwoko Primary School 8-7. Takondwa Selemani scored the winning goal for Chidzingwe Primary School.

Both Kankodola and Chidzingwe received trophies and medals for their efforts.

FDH Bank invested MK22 million into the tournament, covering football, netball, and athletics. The tournament featured 75 primary schools from the Lilongwe Urban area.

Looking ahead, the Inter-City Mayor’s Trophy is set to take place in April 2025, continuing its legacy of discovering and developing the next generation of Malawian sports talent.

