Is Black Market Forex on Its Deathbed? Chakwera’s Intervention Sends Parallel Market Rates Tumbling

A major shift is underway in Malawi’s foreign exchange (forex) market, as President Lazarus Chakwera’s government interventions appear to have dealt a significant blow to the black market trade. The once-soaring parallel market exchange rate, which hit an all-time high of K5,000 per US dollar, has now slumped to around K3,000 within a matter of days.

The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) recently announced that it would inject affordable forex into critical sectors such as second-hand clothing and cooking oil imports in a bid to stabilize consumer prices. This move has significantly reduced demand for black-market dollars, causing an unexpected plunge in rates.

A Market in Decline

Black market forex dealers, who had been thriving amid forex shortages, are now struggling to find buyers at their previously exorbitant rates. Many traders have acknowledged that demand has dwindled since the government’s announcement, forcing them to adjust their prices.

Another contributing factor is the seasonal inflow of tobacco dollars into the economy ahead of the next marketing season. With improved liquidity in the formal market, many businesses and individuals who previously relied on illegal forex dealers are now turning to official banking channels.

RBM Governor Macdonald Mafuta Mwale has taken a firm stance against illicit forex trading, branding it as economic sabotage that has contributed to inflationary pressures and worsened economic hardships for Malawians.

“Those participating in this market are indulging in economic sabotage. In Malawi, everybody must do business legitimately. If you can’t open a bank, go open a bureau, and if you can’t open a bureau, find something else to sell—not money,” Mwale stated.

He also lauded the public’s role in reporting illegal forex traders, which has helped law enforcement crack down on parallel market activities.

Impact on Speculators and Hoarders

Financial Market Dealers Association President Leslie Fatch believes the sudden drop in black-market forex rates is a result of two key factors:

Market Dynamics: The long-standing imbalance where demand outweighed supply has now begun to shift in favor of official forex sources. Speculation and Hoarding: The fear of further regulation has forced some traders to offload their hoarded dollars, leading to a supply boost in the formal market.

“Any decision that positively affects forex liquidity in the market is welcome. It reduces panic and speculation, which were key drivers of the recent surge in black market rates,” Fatch explained.

The Role of Law Enforcement

Economics Association of Malawi (Ecama) President Bertha Bangara Chikadza argues that much of Malawi’s forex crisis was fueled by speculative trading and lack of strict enforcement rather than an absolute shortage of foreign currency.

“We have seen individuals taking the forex they were hoarding to banks. If this continues, forex will be accessible to all Malawians through formal channels, and the black-market rate will continue its downward spiral,” she said.

Chikadza also criticized authorities for their delayed response to the forex crisis, suggesting that earlier enforcement could have prevented speculative hoarding.

“If the fiscal police were doing their job diligently and politicians stopped meddling, the economy could have recovered more quickly,” she added.

A Path to Sustainable Forex Stability?

To prevent future forex crises, Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda announced new government measures, including:

Diversifying forex sources by encouraging the banking sector to work with private exporters.

Prioritizing productive sectors in forex allocations instead of consumptive sectors.

Establishing a National Anti-Forex Crime Unit to combat illegal forex trading.

While the recent developments suggest a weakened black market, experts warn that the sustainability of these gains depends on continued enforcement and economic reforms. If authorities fail to maintain a steady forex supply, illicit traders may regain influence.

For now, however, it appears that Malawi’s parallel forex market is on the ropes, signaling a potential shift toward a more regulated and stable financial environment.

