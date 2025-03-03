Malawi Universities Urged to Pursue Solution-Based Research

Students in Malawi’s universities have been urged to pursue quality, solution-based research aligned with national, regional, continental, and global development agendas — with a particular focus on actualizing the aspirations of Malawi’s Vision 2063 (MW2063).

National Planning Commission (NPC) Head of Research, Dr. Andrew Jamali, made the call on Thursday during a public lecture at the Bunda Campus of the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR).

Jamali emphasized that the NPC— a state-owned agency overseeing the implementation of MW2063 and the national research agenda— advocates for relevant and constructive research that engages young scholars to become insightful and competitive both locally and globally.

“Malawi cannot operationalize MW2063 without sound research, technology, and innovations. The very fact that Malawi has a national research agenda outlining the broad-based thematic areas of research, innovations, and technologies speaks to the government’s commitment to positioning research as a key lever for Malawi’s development,” said Jamali.

He further stressed that research provides the foundation for new ideas in policy formulation, program strategizing, and identifying alternative options to implement developmental programs amid various national challenges.

“The architects of most transformative research are universities. LUANAR is specifically positioned to augment research under the first pillar of MW2063, which is agriculture productivity and commercialization,” Jamali added.

LUANAR Vice Chancellor, Professor Emmanuel Kaunda, echoed Jamali’s sentiments, stating that Malawi must prioritize investments in research to enhance agricultural productivity.

“We cannot keep doing the same things we are doing. Everything must be led by innovations, technological revolutions, and research. Research is the foundation for the growth of this country,” said Kaunda.

Titled “Charting the Future: National Research Agenda and Emerging Opportunities for Agricultural Academic Resources,” the public lecture brought together scores of LUANAR students, staff, and other stakeholders.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!