President Chakwera, ITU Secretary General Doreen Bogdan-Martin discuss digital transformation for Malawi

March 7, 2023 Watipaso Mzungu - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Monday afternoon held discussions with Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin, on how Malawi and ITU can work together to develop information communication technology (ICT) in the country.

President Chakwera and ITU Secretary General Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin shake hands after the meeting in Doha, Qatar

The discussion took place on the sidelines of the fifth United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDCs) Conference at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha, Qatar.

In the fireside chat, President Chakwera expressed the desire for a partnership with ITU that will pave the way for digital inclusivity and universal internet access at all socio-economic levels through affordable internet products with the youth in mind.

Malawi’s Head of State particularly highlighted the introduction of internet access at all levels of education in Malawi as one of the means to achieving true digital transformation, in so doing increasing Malawi’s potential to develop commercially.

ITU Secretary General Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin and President Chakwera discussing how they can achieve ICT inclusion in Malawi

President Chakwera also discussed the prospect of a radical development model that will bolster cyber security and strengthen any laws that may be created to govern the cyber sphere.

The President was joined in the meeting by Minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu, and Director General of the Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA), among others.

