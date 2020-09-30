President Chakwera jets in Zimbabwe to bolster ties

President Lazarus Chakwera Wednesday afternoon arrived in Harare, Zimbabwe for a two-day State visit with senior officials from his government already in Harare to bolster ties between the two countries.

Chakwera, who won the Malawi election run-off in June this year, is making his inaugural visit to Zimbabwe where he is expected to carry out a number of official engagements.

The plane carrying the Malawi Leader and the First Lady, Madam Monica Chakwera, touched down at Robert Mugabe International Airport at exactly 14:55pm.

Chakwera was welcomed by Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and a number of dignitaries including maalwi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eisenhower Mkaka, Malawian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Annie Kumwenda, Major General Sibusiso Moyo (Rtd) Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe among others.

While in Zimbabwe the President is among other things expected to hold bilateral talks with his Zimbabwean counterpart President Emmerson Mnangagwa, meet SADC Ambassadors, Malawians living in Harare before laying a wreath on the heroes’ acre where prominent people in Zimbabwe such as First wife of the late Former President, Sally Mugabe was buried.

Ambassador Kumwenda said a high-powered 26-member delegation led by Malawi’s Foreign Affairs Minister Eisenhower Nduwa Mkaka, arrived earlier in Zimbabwe to exchange notes with their counterparts ahead of President Chakwera’s visit.

President Chakwera’s trip to Zimbabwe is his second official visit since he took over the office in June this year.

Zimbabwe and Malawi share a long history of ties dating back to the pre-colonial era. The two countries share common values, history, and culture and language and along with Zambia, they were once one country under the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares