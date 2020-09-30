President Chakwera out to enhance bilateral relations with Zimbabwe

September 30, 2020 Lily Kampani- Mana 1 Comment

President Lazarus Chakwera  on Wednesday as left the country for a two-day official visit to the Republic of Zimbabwe with hopes to strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries.

State President Dr Lazarus Chakwera captured with Vice President Saulos Chilima before departure for Zimbabwe-pic by Lisa Kadango 
State President Dr Lazarus Chakwera inspects the guard of honor at KIA before departure for Zimbabwe-pic by Lisa Kadango
The First couple captured at KIA befpre departure for Zimbabwe-pic by Lisa Kadango
President Chakwera with Vice-President Saulos Chilima before departure.-Photo by Lisa Kadango

Speaking at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Chakwera  expressed eagerness to boost diplomatic cooperation with Zimbabwe and all the neighboring countries.

“It is very crucial for a country to continuously improve its bilateral ties with other nations.

“We are looking forward to strengthening economic cooperation with Zimbabwe in trade particularly in industrialization which will be beneficial to both nations,” he explained.

President Chakwera stated that he will continue forging deeper relations with neighboring countries as they share similar backgrounds and history.

During his visit in Zimbabwe, President Chakwera is expected to meet SADC ambassadors among other engagements. The two countries share common values, history, and culture and language and along with Zambia, they were once one country under the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland.

Chakwera is on a regional tour following his election in June as Malawi leander  and was in Zambia last week ahead of his visit in Harare.

Chewailesi Bedansichi
Chewailesi Bedansichi
2 hours ago

Next destination should be Tanzania and then Mozambique… I think it’s important for the new head of state to meet his regional counterparts, especially those around us before going international.

