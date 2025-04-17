President Chakwera Launches Coca-Cola PET Plant, Urges Malawians to Invest Wisely

President Lazarus Chakwera has officially launched the new Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) production line at Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi Limited (CCBML) in Kanengo, Lilongwe, applauding the company’s commitment to industrial growth and sustainability.

The newly commissioned PET line is part of Coca-Cola’s broader initiative to promote efficient recycling, boost local manufacturing, and align with Malawi’s MW2063 Vision, particularly Pillar Two, which focuses on industrialization and value addition.

In his keynote address, President Chakwera highlighted the importance of using financial resources for productive investments rather than consumption. He emphasized that true love for country is demonstrated through efforts to create value and wealth that benefit households and the nation.

“Coca-Cola has shown us what it means to take profits and reinvest them into ventures that increase productivity. This is the kind of mindset we want every Malawian to adopt,” said the President.

Referencing the latest Reserve Bank report, the President noted that over K19.5 trillion circulated via mobile money platforms in 2024, far exceeding the national budget of K8 trillion. However, he warned that without prudent financial decisions, this flow of money would not translate into real economic development.

“Money is not the problem; it’s how we use it that matters,” he stressed. “If we keep wasting it on non-productive things, then poverty will persist.”

President Chakwera also urged citizens to take advantage of government-backed financial initiatives such as NEEF, AgCom, student loans, and Mtukula Pakhomo to create sustainable sources of income.

The PET line investment, he said, should serve as a wake-up call to Malawians to stop the culture of waste and start building industries that can export Malawian products to global markets at premium prices.

He concluded by commending Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi and its parent company, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, for their forward-looking approach and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting investments that create jobs and drive national transformation.

“With these words, I hereby declare the Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi PET Production Plant officially open,” the President declared.

