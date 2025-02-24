President Chakwera Receives 395 National Development Projects from World Vision Malawi

President Lazarus Chakwera has presiding over the official handover of 395 national construction projects, built between 2023 and 2024, from World Vision Malawi to the government at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Valued at K8 billion, the projects span various sectors, including Early Childhood Development, livelihoods improvement, water and sanitation, education, food security, and maternal and child health. These initiatives have been implemented across Malawi to uplift communities and enhance social welfare.

World Vision Malawi, a non-state actor, has been carrying out relief, development, and advocacy interventions in Malawi since 1982. The organization operates in all districts through long-term programs and grant-funded projects aimed at improving the lives of vulnerable populations.

Receiving the projects, President Chakwera commended World Vision Malawi for its unwavering commitment to improving the lives of the underprivileged.

“There are many organizations that reach out to the poor, but World Vision stands out. Your efforts are significantly helping the government in alleviating poverty, particularly in rural areas. You are doing a commendable job,” said Chakwera.

Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, also expressed gratitude to World Vision Malawi for its tireless efforts in addressing challenges affecting children in the country.

“Looking at the scale of completed projects, World Vision has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting the Malawi Government in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Malawi 2063 Agenda,” said Chimwendo Banda.

Presenting the projects, World Vision Malawi Board Chairperson, Dr. Alfred Kaponda, emphasized the impact of the new infrastructure, particularly in reducing and preventing waterborne diseases such as diarrhea among children, which in turn strengthens early childhood development.

He also praised the communities where the projects were constructed for their collaboration and sense of ownership, which he described as crucial for sustainability.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!