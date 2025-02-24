Ombudsman, Human Rights Commission, and Legal Aid Bureau Decry Understaffing and Information Gaps Hindering Justice Delivery

A consortium of Ombudsman, Malawi Human Rights Commission and Malawi Legal Aid Bureau says lack of information and understaffing in the three bodies is deterring most Malawians from accessing justice.

The three institutions are implementing a European Union funded Chilungamo programme which aims at improving the institutional capacities and coordination mechanisms of oversight institutions; Create a fair and effective legal environment that promotes and consolidates the rule of law, equal access to justice, and respect for human rights and enhance civic education, awareness and capacity building to demand transparency and accountability.

Addressing Nyika Media Club (NMC) members in Mzuzu Thursday the consortium said despite other challenges, most citizens are not aware of the legal assistance they can get from the three institutions hence the media training.

Representing the consortium, Malawi Legal Aid Assistant Director for Central region Bwighane Mwenefumbo Masanjala told Nyasa Times that they are engaging Nyika Media Club to assist in disseminating information to the general public.

“We decided to collaborate with members of the media in the North knowing that the media take an active role in sensitizing the general public, so we want the press to assist us in popularizing the three institutions so that the public are aware of their human rights and where they can access justice,” said Masanjala.

She added that understaffing and underfunding in all three institutions is delaying the access to justice as cases and grievances take long time to be resolved.

“I should mention that the three bodies have shortage of human resources and little funding a development that contribute to the delay of justice amongst underprivileged citizens. For instance the Malawi Legal Aid Bureau has fourty eight lawyers against twenty six thousands cases that the bureau has as of to date.” Lamented Masanjala.

Meanwhile, the bureau is lobbying for the enactment of the bureau’s paralegals in the courts of law to lessen the backlog of files so that justice is accessed in good time for all.

Commenting on the development, Nyika Media Club President Feston Malekezo pledged support saying the training has been an eye opener as even the media had little information on the roles of these institutions.

“This is the first time as media we have had the three institutions together on governance and rule of law being enlightened on which cases are handled by which institution and eligibility of the public to be assisted by the institutions.” observed Malekezo

The two-days training drew various media personnel from media houses, freelancers and students studying journalism and media studies under NMC membership.

