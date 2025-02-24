Government Tightens Oversight on Mineral Exports, Paves Way for Transparent Trade

The Ministry of Mining has called on all mineral license holders who exported minerals, including gemstones, between January 1, 2024, and February 17, 2024, to submit their export returns as part of their licensing obligations.

In a statement, the Ministry emphasized that compliance with this requirement is crucial for obtaining future export permits.

“The Ministry would like to emphasize that export permits will only be granted to license holders who have submitted their export returns,” the statement reads.

This directive highlights the government’s commitment to improving transparency and accountability in Malawi’s mineral sector. For years, concerns have been raised over unregulated exports, revenue losses, and the exploitation of Malawi’s natural resources. By ensuring that all exports are documented, the government is taking a critical step toward curbing illegal trade and securing fair benefits for the country.

At the same time, the Ministry has assured gemstone exporters that substantial progress is being made in reviewing the Gemstone Export Framework. This reform aims to streamline export procedures, making them more efficient while promoting responsible mining and trade practices.

The move signals a broader effort by the government to formalize the mineral sector, protect national interests, and position Malawi as a competitive player in the global gemstone and mineral markets.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!