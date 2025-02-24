Atupele Muluzi Calls for Innovative Solutions to Malawi’s Foreign Exchange Crisis

UDF President Atupele Muluzi has called for innovative strategies to address Malawi’s foreign exchange shortage as the country faces an unprecedented economic downturn and rising cost of living.

Writing on his Facebook wall, Muluzi highlighted the urgency of the crisis, stating that Malawi requires $3.2 billion annually to import essential commodities like fuel but currently generates only $1 billion from exports, leaving a $2.2 billion deficit.

“Malawi’s most immediate economic challenge is foreign exchange.

“This $2.2 billion deficit is the reason the Kwacha is trading at K4,000 on the black market, causing the severe economic strain we all feel today,” he wrote.

Muluzi further warned that the situation is exacerbated by the suspension of U.S. aid, the absence of an Extended Credit Facility (ECF) agreement with the IMF, and the slim chances of securing one. He stressed that without an ECF, other donors would likely withhold financial support, worsening the crisis.

He cautioned that unless an immediate solution is found, economic conditions will deteriorate further before any improvement is seen.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) has raised concerns over continued speculation about the economy, stating that it fuels price increases for various goods. RBM Director of Financial Markets, Chakudza Linje, noted that economic projections based on speculation often cause panic among service providers and urged journalists to promote accurate information to curb misinformation.

Linje advised the public to maintain a positive outlook and rely on trusted media houses and official RBM platforms for accurate economic updates.

Nyika Media Club President and journalist Feston Malekezo also emphasized the impact of citizen journalism on mainstream media, stressing the importance of fact-checking and timely reporting.

Despite current challenges, RBM remains optimistic, projecting that the inflation rate will drop to 22% by the end of the year, down from the current 29.2%.

