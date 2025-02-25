Edgar Chibaka: A Visionary Leader Bridging Cultures and Transforming the Security Industry in United Kingdom

Few stories encapsulate the power of resilience and vision quite like that of Edgar Chibaka. As co-founder of First Response Group—a company that has grown from a single, humble office above an internet café in Leeds to a multi-award-winning, multimillion-pound enterprise—Chibaka’s journey is an inspiring narrative of entrepreneurial grit, strategic leadership, and cross-cultural ambition.

Early Beginnings and the Birth of First Response Group

In 2007, alongside business partner Jamal Tahlil, Edgar Chibaka took a bold leap of faith. With little more than determination and one solitary laptop, the duo set out to create a security firm that would address the lack of compassionate management in an industry they knew all too well. As detailed in a 2022 profile by The Telegraph, the early days were marked by numerous challenges—from limited contacts in a new country to countless closed doors—but their unwavering persistence laid the foundation for what would eventually become a thriving business.

Building a Security Empire

Over the years, First Response Group has transformed dramatically. From operating out of a cramped space, the company now boasts extensive operations, advanced technological integration, and a diverse portfolio that spans security guarding, events management, electronic security technologies, fire alarm installation, facilities management and beyond. Recent accolades, such as winning the Outstanding Contract Security Company (Guarding) award at the OSPAs, underscore the firm’s industry-leading performance and commitment to excellence. According to a 2024 FRG press release, the company is not only expanding its workforce—now numbering around 2,000 professionals—but is also eyeing ambitious growth targets, including breaking the £100m revenue threshold in the coming years.

Leadership Philosophy and Personal Resilience

Edgar Chibaka’s leadership style is as much about nurturing talent as it is about strategic expansion. In various interviews—including a candid discussion on YouTube where his credentials were highlighted—Chibaka has stressed the importance of investing in people. He believes in growing leaders from within, fostering an open culture where every employee is empowered to reach their full potential. “If you’re determined and put in the hard work, the time will come for you to be recognised,” he once remarked, reflecting on the trials he faced as an immigrant entrepreneur and the sacrifices required along the way. This emphasis on internal growth and self-care—recognising that entrepreneurship can be both demanding and stressful—has not only propelled his company’s success but has also positioned him as a role model for aspiring business leaders.

Bridging Continents: A Vision for UK–Africa Business Ties

Chibaka’s influence extends far beyond the security sector. In a candid discussion with African Business Magazine, he elaborated on his belief that “the future of business lies in genuine, balanced partnerships between the UK and Africa.” He argued that instead of viewing Africa as a market to be tapped or a region in need of rescue, UK businesses should see the continent as an equal partner with its own innovative approaches and robust economic potential. This perspective has resonated widely in African business circles, emphasizing mutual growth and the exchange of ideas.

During a recent interview with BBC Radio 4 and World Service, Chibaka underscored the importance of harnessing media to empower emerging entrepreneurs. He noted, “Media isn’t just a tool for storytelling—it’s a bridge that connects visionary leaders across continents, sparking collaborations that can reshape entire industries.”

Pragmatic Management: Staying Unshaken in the Face of Adversity

In an insightful interview with Management Today, Chibaka revealed a key tenet of his management philosophy: remaining composed under pressure. He remarked, “They try to get a reaction – we don’t give it to them.” This succinct statement reflects his steadfast approach to business challenges. Rather than succumbing to external pressures or distractions, Chibaka remains focused on measured responses and long-term strategy—a quality that has helped steer First Response Group through turbulent times while setting a benchmark for leadership in a competitive industry.

Ethical Leadership and Sustainable Growth: Insights from the Financial Times

In his recent interview with the Financial Times, Chibaka offered a window into his strategic mindset and ethical approach to business. He emphasized that sustainable growth must be built on a foundation of transparency, accountability, and social responsibility. “We’re not just growing for growth’s sake,” he asserted. “Every expansion, every new partnership is evaluated on its long-term impact on our communities and the environment. In a world that’s rapidly changing, maintaining ethical standards isn’t an option—it’s a necessity.” These remarks reinforce his belief that robust business practices and a strong social conscience are integral to achieving success in today’s global market.

Ambitions for Business Investments in Africa and Malawi

Deeply rooted in his heritage and driven by a vision for a more prosperous Africa, Chibaka is channeling his expertise into unlocking business investments across the continent. With a particular focus on Malawi—his country of origin—he envisions a future where sustainable development is powered by innovation and strategic partnerships. Chibaka is actively involved with initiatives such as the UK–Malawi Chamber of Commerce and is committed to reinvesting in Africa. He believes that by leveraging technology, ethical practices, and a collaborative spirit, businesses can create resilient ecosystems that empower local communities and catalyse long-term economic growth. “Africa holds untapped potential,” he has noted in discussions with industry peers. “Our ambition is to drive investments that not only yield financial returns but also foster community development and inspire the next generation of African entrepreneurs.”

Awards and Accolades

Chibaka’s exceptional leadership and vision have not only transformed First Response Group but have also earned him significant industry recognition. Celebrated as one of Britain’s top black entrepreneurs, he was honoured as Businessperson of the Year at the Black British Business Awards—a testament to his enduring impact and dedication to fostering diversity in business. Additionally, he has been recognized as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year and awarded the prestigious Yorkshire Finance Leaders High Growth Award accolade, underscoring his business acumen and innovative contributions to the regional economy. Under his guidance, First Response Group has garnered prestigious accolades, including the Outstanding Contract Security Company (Guarding) award at the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) and multiple recognitions at the Security & Fire Excellence Awards for its innovative security solutions and outstanding service delivery. These awards highlight both his personal achievements and the company’s commitment to excellence in an increasingly competitive industry.

Strategic Expansion and the Future Ahead

Chibaka’s vision extends well beyond the security sector. His strategic insights have been instrumental in guiding First Response Group through a series of key acquisitions, such as the 2018 expansion into the Scottish market. These moves not only reflect his commitment to regional growth but also his understanding of the importance of diversification in an ever-evolving business landscape. As reported by Bdaily, each acquisition is a calculated step toward creating a more resilient and expansive business model—one that can adapt to market demands and seize new opportunities in an increasingly interconnected world.

Conclusion

Edgar Chibaka’s story is a testament to the transformative power of vision, determination, and ethical leadership. From his modest beginnings to his current status as an influential business leader and champion of cross-continental collaboration, he has continually defied expectations. His journey not only inspires those who dare to dream but also sets a benchmark for what is possible when resilience meets opportunity. As he steers First Response Group into new frontiers while advocating for balanced UK–Africa partnerships, sustainable and ethical growth, and reinvesting in Africa with a keen focus on Malawi, Chibaka’s legacy is one of innovation, empowerment, and enduring global impact.

Chibaka, a serial entrepreneur and business leader is also a Senior Pastor at All Nations Community Church in Leeds, where is inspires and empowers others to live abundantly fulfilled lives.

This profile integrates insights from multiple interviews and published articles—including discussions with African Business Magazine, BBC World Service, Management Today, the Financial Times, and reports on his strategic initiatives—to present a comprehensive view of Edgar Chibaka’s entrepreneurial journey, leadership philosophy, and the accolades that underscore his impact on the security industry and beyond.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!