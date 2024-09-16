President Chakwera says, ready to serve second term in office as Malawi President

Malawi Leader President Lazarus Chakwera has re -confirmed his commitment towards leading the country beyond 2025.

Chakwera was speaking today at a political rally at Area 24 ground in Lilongwe where among others political veterans including former secretary general for DPP Grezeder Jeffrey has joined the ruling Malawi Congress Party.

The president commended National Executive Committee for giving him fresh mandate to run the MCP affairs.

He said Malawians are witnessing various developments across the country including the railway line, which was abandoned 20 years ago hence entrusting him at the convention to lead them to 2025 general elections.

The President said he has been able to increase Community Development Fund (CDF), increasing access to cheaper farm inputs, reviving the donor aid confidence as well improving the welfare of chiefs as well as improving the welfare of security officers by building those houses.

“All Malawians of good will knows that I have been able to increase the welfare of our teachers and I thank you all Malawians for being there for me despite obstacles that are there and I urge you MCP members to work tirelessly helping these Malawians to register for 2025 general elections, for our good development projects to progress in the next five years,” the President said.

The Malawi leader has also condemned other people in the country who are politicizing the death of late Vice President Saulos Chilima by saying that him and his vice had a common goal to serve Malawians and politicizing the death is inhuman.

“I believe in empowering women and the youth in higher positions and for your own sake I will be serving you until 2030, this is the only government right now until 2030,” Chakwera highlighted.

