President Laz says no amnesty for DPP corrupt officials: K1.3 trillion plundered in Malawi

President Lazarus Chakwera has said the government will not let off Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) corrupt officials, saying the scale of plunder of public resources by the previous regime is on the larger scale than expected.

He said it is estimated that about K1.3 trillion has been plundered during the DPP led government.

Chakwera said this in a special weekly program on state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) called Malawi Watsopano.

In the run-up to the court sanctioned June 23 presidential election, Chakwera and state vice president said the Tonse Alliance government would give amnesty to those who would give back what they stole from the government purse.

“When we said that, we did not know the scale of the plunder. It is theft which was meant to destroy the country, which was meant to bring down the country,” he said.

Chakwera said he has instructed the Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo – a senior counsel – to ensure that prosecution agencies are well funded so that trials of corrupt officials and those who stole from the government should start in not too distant future.

“Controlling officers who were part of the scheme will not be spared, they will have to face the law. Just telling them to give back what they stole would not be enough, it will send a very bad precedent, we don’t want this to happen in future,” he said.

He said the State will use all available laws to seize property suspected to have been obtained with illicit money or proceedings from corruption or theft.

Since the Tonse Alliance came into power, there have been shocking revelations from some statutory corporations on how public resources were abused, in some cases allegedly involving officials of the former governing DPP.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!