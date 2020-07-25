Chakwera cuts presidential motorcade, discourages allowance culture in Malawi govt

President Lazarus Chakwera says he has cut the presidential convoy as way of cutting down on government expenses so that the money should be diverted to critical social services for the people.

Speaking during a special weekly program on the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation on Saturday evening, Chakwera said he will now have less than 10 vehicles on the convoy.

“I have also ordered that no new vehicles should be bought for my convoy. We will use the same old fleet used by my predecessor,” he said.

However, Office of President and Cabinet ordered a new official car for Chakwera just before his swearing-in ceremony.

During the previous DPP regime, the presidential motorcade was under the limelight for embracing civilian vehicles that join the cruising convoy during the President’s official engagements nationwide, posing a risk of accidents.

He also warned cabinet ministers not to be extravagant.

However, the President was worried with the culture of allowances in government ministries, departments and agencies.

“The allowance syndrome is another form of plunder of public resources. We need to stop this culture. I will be engaging everybody to see how this can be stopped. The government is spending a lot of money in allowances,” he said.

He said his government is moving with speed to ensure that this culture of allowances is stopped in six months’ time, although he said, he knows he will face resistance from the beneficiaries.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!