FA Malawi gets rid of ‘rebellious’ Beach Soccer committee

Barely seven months after incumbent Football Association of Malawi (Fam) president Walter Nyamilandu won his bid for a fifth term of office, the local FA has got rid of the Beach Soccer Malawi executive committee, which rallied for Nyamilandu’s opponent James Mwenda during the December 2019 polls.

This follows elections, which took place Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi, where Gift Chimbalanga was elected new president for Beach Soccer Malawi.

Other newly elected members include: vice chairperson- Panganeni Ndovie, general secretary- Wakisa Mwambetania, vice general secretary- Jayne Jella, treasurer- Force Ngwira, vice treasurer- Fred Banda, organizing secretary- Willy Kumilambe, executive committee members- Andy Khunga, Edwin Mtachi and Samson Malipa.

The outgoing BSM committee led by its chairman Kondwani Gondwe had gone to the High Court in Lilongwe to stop Fam from proceeding with the elections and the court set July 29, 2020 for an exparte hearing of the application for an injunction.

Despite the court summons, Fam went ahead to administer the elections that have seen BSM ushering in a completely new executive committee.

Fam’s first vice president and legal advisor Jabbar Alide, who is also a High Court judge has told the media that the FA went ahead with the elections after observing that the court did not issue an injunction stopping the elections.

“The court did not issue an injunction stopping the elections. If there was an injunction, we could not have proceeded with the polls. Apart from the fact that there was no injunction, Fifa statutes prohibit members from the football family from taking football matters to court. We are wondering why people who made a declaration not to take football matters to court decided to do otherwise,” said Alide.

Lawyer for the disgruntled BSM committee Gilbert Khonyongwa says the court will decide the eligibility of the newly constituted committee during the Wednesday hearing.

Despite preaching reconciliation after being re-elected, Nyamilandu engaged in a witch-hunt for his opponents while rewarding those that supported him.

Recently, Sulom president Tiya Somba Banda and member Charles Manyungwa were appointed into Cosafa’s finance and technical committees despite the latter lacking credentials for such a task.

