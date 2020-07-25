Chakwera says the law will deal with DPP’s ‘rubble of corruption’: Vows to give Malawians ‘dignity and development’

President Lazarus Chakwera says he is shocked with the level of economic plunder by the previous Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime, vowing to “clear the rubble” of corruption and asking Malawians to trust that he will deliver on his promises.

In his address to the nation on Saturday night, Chakwera has underscored that his government will not let those who took part in the economic plunder, theft and corruption go scot free.

Chakwera said he does not want to be seen to target political rivals in his anti-corruption drive, but rather, will let the law take its course.

The Malawi leader said he has discussed with Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Titus Mvalo SC to expedite such cases without considering the offenders’ status.

In his address, Chakwera said he wants to create an environment in which every institution functions freely, independently.

Chakwera, who won a historic victory over Peter Mutharika in June, urged Malawians to trust that he will deliver on his promises.

The President said he will reduce the presidential motorcade to not more than 10 and that no new vehicles should be procured for him. Government already procured an official vehicle for the President when he was elected.

Chakwera also spoke against the tendency of giving out allowances to civil servants adding that the practice has created loopholes for looting government resources.

Government has launched investigations into some of the deals agreed by the previous government, suspending contracts.

On awarding of contracts, Chakwera said his government is committed to ensuring transparency in procurement processes.

He called on all Malawians to take part in fighting corruption and protecting the country’s resources.

Chakwera said democratic principles should give Malawians the dignity and development they deserve.

