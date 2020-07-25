DPP cadet-in-chief Dyton Mussa arrested over  UTM offices bombing

Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe have arrested Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of youth cadets Dyton Mussa for being suspected of carrying Area 24 UTM office bombing which left three members of Tambala family dead.

National police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed about the arrest.

Kadadzera said Mussa Dayton, 34 years from chitalo village, traditional authority Kalembo in Balaka is being questioned at Lingadzi Police station.

“Yes its true Mussa has been picked by police for questioning on the Area 24 arson attack where 3 family members lost their lives. He is currently at Lingadzi police station,” said Kadadzera.

The attack on the UTM offices killed three people of Tambala family including the father, mother and a child.

The family was housed in one part of the building.

