DPP cadet-in-chief Dyton Mussa arrested over UTM offices bombing
Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe have arrested Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of youth cadets Dyton Mussa for being suspected of carrying Area 24 UTM office bombing which left three members of Tambala family dead.
National police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed about the arrest.
Kadadzera said Mussa Dayton, 34 years from chitalo village, traditional authority Kalembo in Balaka is being questioned at Lingadzi Police station.
“Yes its true Mussa has been picked by police for questioning on the Area 24 arson attack where 3 family members lost their lives. He is currently at Lingadzi police station,” said Kadadzera.
The attack on the UTM offices killed three people of Tambala family including the father, mother and a child.
The family was housed in one part of the building.
A nyasa times tatopa nanu ndi nkhani zopanda pake tsiku ndi tsiku basi arrested haaa arrested. Kuthandauza kuti tsiku lina simunganeneko uthenga wina kupatula Dpp? Zilibe ntchito zimenezo mkungotaya nthawi pa chabe foolish!! Idiots. Anthu akutha ndi CORONA Muli ziii osafalitsa uthenga onyenera kusatidwa kwa omwe alimoyo pakali pano. Muvutisilanji amoyo pakati pa okufa?
Kkkkkkk agwidwe basi they were thinking that they were untouchables but the wheels have turned that is a good lesson to us all that zinthu zimasintha. Za Corona tobse tikudziwa chomwe chikufunika ndikuti Boma lipase mbali yske komanso tipemphere kwa Ambuye kuti atipatse maysnkho a muliri umenewu. But arrest all those who broke the law not witchhunting but law breakers.
Enanu ndemanga zanu zikuonetsa kuti mkunkhudzudwa pena ndi pena, Zikhala bwanji zopanda ntchito ? Anthu adaluza miyoyo yawo apa coz of your selfishness .
Cadets this is not your time , just repent plz
Watopa ndewe poti ndiwe CADET ,ambirife tikuti chonde go ahead updating us on these DPP animals , they took this country as if there is no tomorrow