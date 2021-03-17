President Magufuli who denied seriousness of Covid-19 in Tanzania dies
Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who drew widespread criticism for his denialism of the coronavirus pandemic, has died aged 61.
Tanzania’s Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced the president’s death in a televised national address on Wednesday.
“We have lost our courageous leader, President John Magufuli, who has died from a heart illness,” said Suluhu Hassa.
She announced 14 days of national mourning.
Magufuli had not been seen in public since February 27, sparking rumours that he had contracted COVID-19. Officials denied on March 12 that he had fallen ill
In her address, Suluhu Hassa said Magufuli died in Mzena hospital, Dar es Salaam where he was getting treatment.
Nicknamed ‘The Bulldozer’ for his aggressive leadership style, Magufuli won early praise for tackling corruption, reducing wasteful government spending and improving the lives of peasant farmers by waiving dozens of taxes.
He also spearheaded the development of new transport links, power plants and more than 1,700 health centers, investments that helped Tanzania’s economy become one of the world’s top performers.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Just like everyone else, I am shocked by the death of Magufuli. On the other hand I was also shocked with how he reacted to Covid19 in his country. He is the 3rd populist head of state who downplayed Covid but ended up catching it: The other two, Trump and Bolsonaro survived. (The heart disease cited is just one of the problems caused by Covid – in severe cases Covid19 results in multi-organ failure). The main lesson we can take as Malawians is to redouble our efforts in preventing this disease AND in getting the vaccine. I am dismayed with… Read more »
Stubbornness has limits, going far beyond the limits pays badly. ……