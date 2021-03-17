President Magufuli who denied seriousness of Covid-19 in Tanzania dies

Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who drew widespread criticism for his denialism of the coronavirus pandemic, has died aged 61.

Tanzania’s Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced the president’s death in a televised national address on Wednesday.

“We have lost our courageous leader, President John Magufuli, who has died from a heart illness,” said Suluhu Hassa.

She announced 14 days of national mourning.

Magufuli had not been seen in public since February 27, sparking rumours that he had contracted COVID-19. Officials denied on March 12 that he had fallen ill

In her address, Suluhu Hassa said Magufuli died in Mzena hospital, Dar es Salaam where he was getting treatment.

Nicknamed ‘The Bulldozer’ for his aggressive leadership style, Magufuli won early praise for tackling corruption, reducing wasteful government spending and improving the lives of peasant farmers by waiving dozens of taxes.

He also spearheaded the development of new transport links, power plants and more than 1,700 health centers, investments that helped Tanzania’s economy become one of the world’s top performers.

