Parliament muzzles Chaponda on MCP training ‘guerrillas’ at Malawi police school

Parliament has successfully muzzled Mulanje south west parliamentarian George Chaponda who wanted to ask president Lazarus Chakwera reports that his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was training 75 youth league members at police training school on the use of firearms.

Before Chaponda could press the question, leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda sprung up swiftly, telling the Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara that this was a security matter which could not be discussed in the House.

Chimwendo-Banda stood on a “point of correction” to tell the House that matters of training of security personnel was a matter of state security “not for discussion in plenary of parliament”.

Speaker of Parliament, Gottani-Hara, agreed with Chimwendo-Banda and objected to Chaponda proceeding with his question.

President Chakwera was in parliament a second time since his election to take questions from legislators.

Member of Parliament for Zomba Lisanjala asked the President what the government is doing to make sure that the 2025 election will not be marred by violence as it has been the case recently.

Chakwera said there is a need for concerted efforts to ensure that efforts achieved in the 2020 election extend to the future by making sure that all stakeholder institutions do their job.

“Making sure to do so with sensitivity to the macro-economic conditions of Malawi, the bad contractual obligations we have discovered are in force from the previous administration, and the staggered implementation strategy we have had to adopt in view of the pandemic.

“Once we are ready to implement these promises, I will inform Malawians accordingly,” said the Chakwera.

The President said there has been wide range consultation to deal with the issues.

He also expressed the need for electoral reforms to create a conducive environment for elections for all.

Responding to a question from member of Parliament for Nkhotakota North East on when the Passport fees will be reduced and when will Malawians start enjoying a tax-free week, President Chakwera said he will inform the nation in due time.

He assured the nation that all the campaign promises will be fulfilled but highlighted that he could not say the exact time frame.

