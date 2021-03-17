Prophet Mbewe tells Chakwera to look into Astra vaccine woes
Prophet David Mbewe of Living Word Evangelistic Church has told President Lazarus Chakwera to swiftly look into reports that AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19, expected to be a mainstay of protection, is shrouded in controversy as more countries limit its use over concerns that it causes blood clots.
Mbewe, who heads the Freedom of Worship Association Movement, said these reports should not be completely dismissed.
The Netherlands joined a growing list of about a dozen places, including northern Italy and Ireland, moving to suspend the shot over concerns about possible side effects from two batches.
While regulators from Europe to Asia said there was no indication of any direct link with the vaccine, reports of serious blood clotting after inoculation triggered a spate of suspensions stretching as far as Thailand.
Prophet Mbewe questioned why only ordinary citizens are developing complications when leaders of those countries have received the same vaccine.
“In countries where the vaccine has been suspended for investigations following reports of complications, their Presidents too led by example in taking the vaccine just as in Malawi.
“One important observation in those countries is that the reported complications have been among the ordinary citizens not their Presidents or other senior government officials,” he said.
Mbewe while faulting lack of proper study on the vaccine in the country, has challenged government to assure the citizenry that they will receive the same vaccine they received.
Recently, Khumbize Chiponda, Minister of Health made a statement insisting that a local study has found out that there are no negative effects of te vaccine for the people that have so far received the jab including President Chakwera, Vice Saulos Chilima and ex leader Bakili Muluzi.
AstraZaneca has defended the vaccine, saying in statement that more than 17 million doses have been administered in Europe and U.K., with no evidence that the shot increased the risk of blood clots.
Internatipnal media outlets have reported that there have been 15 reports of clots in the legs, called deep vein thrombosis, and 22 cases where they reached the lungs, known as pulmonary embolism.
Earlier this month, Malawi received 360,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the global Covax facility on March 5.
Over 60000 health workers will be among the first to be vaccinated.
It is expected that 3.6 million people will be vaccinated in the first phase.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Over 20 million ku UK alandira vaccine ameneyu ndiye a “profit” wa akuti chani? Zaakanika ku chilitsa anthu yet they claim to perform miracles some of them claiming to walk in the air, holy water, anointed lotion, soap etc but come COVID tikuvalira ma mask limodzi.
Asiyireni a chipatala izi, inu zakukanikani.
Nanu inu anzawo a Walter Nyamilandu zikapempherani uko asiyileni achipatala zimenezo
Fodya. Read the Sun newspaper of UK today’s 17 March.
bwanji timvetsele bwinobwino za vaccine zi
. tisanayambe kulambila mbuzi from the zionist church.
Covid yagwera tonse iyi
Don’t listen to this buffoon. In trying to coax the ears of those in authority who ever voted him into that position as the leader of the fake prophets the man is mean and selfish he thinks he’ll run this country with his remote control in the name of religious attachments
Can this guy shut his mouth for only this week, we are just fed up with attention seekers. All this just to get in the news.
Nobody really pays attention to him. However, it seems he has friends at this Nyasatimes Blog who feel obligated to report on his nonsense that has no bearing in reality.
This is being irresponsible of the prophet. He knows he has a following and when he questions the vaccine the way he has will result in his followers opting not to have it. In a way he is saying the president is lying. This is a very important issue and if he has no constructive view, should just keep his mouth shut.
It is only in Malawi where prophets and pastors become more educated in the medical field than doctors and speak loudly. Why don’t we let our medical experts speak for us with their expertise? Should everyone speak about every field?
Chosanva anachiphikila masamba
It will be fun to have 360,000