President Mutharika off to Spain for UN climate change conference

November 29, 2019 Manasse Nyirenda- Mana 4 Comments

Malawian President Peter Mutharika on Friday left  for Madrid in Spain to attend the United Nations climate change conference.

Goodbye, stay well: President Mutharika  left the country through the Kamuzu International Airport f

Addressing the media before departure at the Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, President  Mutharika said he would speak on the adverse effects of climate change such as global warming on least developed countries like Malawi.

“There are several challenges that have resulted from climate change such as dwindling water levels in the Shire River and Lake Malawi and floods among others which have adversely affected the country,” he said.

Malawi has also experienced changing rainfall patterns and dry spells which specialists have attributed to climate change.

This year’s talks will focus on putting the 2015 Paris agreement into practice with the aim of cutting on greenhouse gass emissions which are a major culprit of climate change and will also be a preparatory  meeting for the 2020 climate  conference which will take place in the UK where it is expected that long term responses to  climate change emergency will be decided.

The conference was originally scheduled to take place in Santiago in Chile, but was shifted to Spain due to violent protests taking place against the Chilean government.

The Vice President, Everton Chimulirenji, the First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika and several cabinet ministers saw the president off.

Several heads of state and government are expected to attend the conference.

Mwenethengere
Guest
Mwenethengere

Travel well Your Excellency. We support the highest political will that you provide to promote Malawi’s and LDCs adaptive capacities to the growing impacts of climate change. Akakhala “graduate” wa ku unaccredited Trinity College of Theology, tidzingomuyang’ana akutuwa ku dambwe ndi nzake Arafat.

2 hours ago
Nasingwe
Guest
Nasingwe

ayenda maulendo angati kodi on the same TOPIC

2 hours ago
MarkomX
Guest
MarkomX

munthu wamkulu khawa anapachika..chakwera akaona choncho mtima kuti psooooo…

3 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

Yet his motorcade is exempt from carbon tax.

3 hours ago