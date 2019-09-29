President Mutharika says Prince Harry symbolizes the wonderful relationship between Britain and Malawi

President Peter Mutharika In Subsay hosted Prince Harry as Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe when he made a courtesy call during the start of his visit to the country, saying the Duke of Sussex visit symbolizes the wonderful relationship between Britain and Malawi.

“Your visit symbolizes the wonderful relationship between Britain and Malawi, which has been beneficial on both sides,” said Mutharika.

The President pointed out that Britain

is the oldest friend of Malawi and share a proud history of education and sharing knowledge.

“There are many Malawians who have gone through the British education system either here at home or in the UK,” he said.

Mutharika said hepleased to note that Prince Harry continues to take active interest in education and youth development.

“You and I share a common heart in youth development. As you may be aware, I have gone an aggressive campaign for skills development in our Youth. We are targeting secondary school leavers and building community technical colleges across the country.

“My goal is that every constituency must have a good secondary school and community technical college. We are building community colleges now, and I am launching construction of 250 new secondary schools across the country shortly,” said Mutharika

He said the community colleges are empowering young men and women to get out of the poverty trap.

Prince Harry earlier visited Nalikule College of Education in Lilongwe.

The Duke of Sussex was given a warm and energetic reception at the college on his visit to learn how girls have been kept in school by Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED).

Prince Harry greeted many of the pupils as he arrived, before going to the college’s library to meet 40 young CAMA women and CAMFED Malawi’s National Director Harold Kuombola where they held a discussion about education and empowering youth.

On Monday among the Duke’s engagements will be a visit to Liwonde National Park to pay tribute to guardsman Mathew Talbot of the Coldstream Guards, who lost his life in May 2019 while on an anti-poaching patrol.

