Analyst blames MEC for new poll monitors procedures

A political expert has hit at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for bringing in what he called new procedures for election monitors.

University of Livingstonia political scientist George Phiri says the procedure to have two monitors per party or election stakeholder was new.

He also said the recruitment of literate monitors with good numeracy and comprehension skills and from the vicinity of the centres so that they can assist in identifying eligible registrants was a new procedure.

“If the commission wants these, let them push them through the electoral laws otherwise these are new and strange procedures,” he said.

MEC is asking political parties and other players in the Lilongwe south constituency and Matenje ward in Kasungu for names of monitors in readiness for the November 5 by-elections.

Chief elections officer Sam Alufandika says the poll stakeholders, who also include aspiring candidates and civil society organisations wishing to monitor or observe should submit the names to the respective MEC district offices.

“All names of monitors and observers for the registration exercise should be submitted by 8th October, 2019. Names for the polling and results counting should be submitted by 28th October, 2019,” says Alufandika.

It is expected that there will be a three horse competition in the by-elections between the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which still has very strong support in the centre, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which uses money power to lure voters and UTM, a new kid on the political bloc but has made inroads in the centre.

Alufandika says the names should be submitted using form REG014 which can be obtained from the constituency returning officer or district commissioner’s office or MEC website www.mec.org.mw.

